Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi. They say it’s another example of Black Americans facing danger during everyday activities.

The FedEx driver, 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident. One of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, said Thursday that he believes police are not taking the investigation seriously.

Two white men are facing charges, but Moore said the state needs to upgrade those to attempted murder. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department received a request to look into the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station

Latest News

Stella Doyle
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Southaven woman
Trending warmer into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
More than 65 units were involved in the celebration 40 of which were floats.
Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade brings boost to Coast economy
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job