Skip to content
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
News
Watch Live
Traffic
Weather
Sports
Mississippi Weekend
Great Health Divide
What's On TV
About Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
WLBT Apps
Submit Your Pics
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Conversations
News
National
Investigate
Crime
Mississippi Strong
Good News
Interviews
Consider This Editorial
Education
Jackson Crime
Jackson Homicides
Citizen Solutions
Weather
Skycams
Closings
Request a First Alert Weather School Visit
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Miss.
Sports
The End Zone
HS Football Scores
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
SWAC
Saints
Final Play App
Health
Great Health Divide
28 Days of Heart
Baby Faces
Health News
Power of Pink
Community
Mississippi Strong
Back to School
Flashback Friday
Traffic
Gas Prices
About Us
Careers
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Programming
Programming Schedule
Rescan Your TV!
Latest Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Advertisement
Get a Weather Radio
By
WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Get your weather radio
(WLBT)
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station
Latest News
First Alert Forecast: cool end to the weekend today, trending warmer into the new week ahead of storm risk
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
First Alert Forecast: dropping below freezing tonight as colder air filters in behind front
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast