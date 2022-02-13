First Alert Forecast: cool end to the weekend today, trending warmer into the new week ahead of storm risk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting our Sunday this morning with clear and cold conditions with below freezing temperatures across most of the area. A coat will be a must getting out the door this morning! Although it won’t get very warm this afternoon, today will shape up to be a nice and pretty day. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower and middle 50s under clear blue skies.

Temperatures will quickly rebound back to the 60s to start off the new work week on Monday for Valentine’s Day. With high pressure holding strong across much of the region, skies will remain sunny all tomorrow as temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s during the afternoon hours.

We are expecting it to get even warmer by the middle of the week with highs in the 70s. This warmup will be out ahead of another low-pressure system which looks to impact the area on Thursday. We are closely monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms with this system. Considering this is still a ways out, more specifics are to come as we get closer to time. Stay tuned for more updates!

