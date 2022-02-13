Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was ejected from his SUV in Warren County after a deputy called off a police chase.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that it started near Highway 61 north when a deputy tried to pull over the driver for a traffic stop.

The SUV fled, got on I-20 and headed toward Vicksburg. The deputy then ended the chase.

A short time later, he crashed inside the city limits. The driver was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

