Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot in the arm in Jackson on Friday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive.

According to Jackson Police Department, one woman shot another woman during a family dispute.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the family does not want to pursue charges.

However, JPD plans to charge the suspect with shooting in the city.

