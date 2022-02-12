Connect. Shop. Support Local.
U.S. Attorney gives progress report on VGRIP crime fighting effort

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca giving update on VGRIP crimefighting effort
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca giving update on VGRIP crimefighting effort(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Attorney said the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program, or VGRIP, is working - and he offered statistics to back up that claim Friday.

Flanked by representatives of numerous law enforcement agencies, Darren J. LaMarca, along with FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jermicha Fomby and Jackson Police Chief James Davis, listed some of the ways the VGRIP effort is working to fight crime. They also announced numerous arrests since the VGRIP’s inception in January.

Darren LaMarca said, ”As for the City of Jackson, carjackings numbered about 14 in January. To this date of February 11, we’ve had two.”

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said, ”This partnership with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s office and all our fellow partners, state and local and, also, the Jackson Criminal Apprehension Team, our CAT team. Today, we have made 66 felony arrests.”

Chief Davis said the VGRIP “force multiplier” arrests were for crimes like murder, carjacking, aggravated assault, drive-by shootings and more.

