Police search for 3 lawn mowers stolen from Simpson County business

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are on the hunt for three lawn mowers that were stolen from a business in Mendenhall Thursday night.

The two suspects cut the back fence of Robby’s Small Engine and stole the three new zero-turn Scag lawn mowers.

Two of the Scags are Turf Tigers with a 61-inch deck, and the third Scag is a Cheetah with a 61-inch deck.

The suspects are believed to have loaded the mowers onto a trailer that was parked in the field on Old Gravel Road off of Highway 49.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendenhall Police Department are requesting assistance from anyone that might have seen a vehicle matching this description.

Anyone with information regarding the crime can call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or the Mendenhall Police Department at 601-847-2641.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 with information and receive up to a $2,500 reward upon an arrest and conviction.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.