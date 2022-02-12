Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Large number of job seekers take part in Rankin County School District’s annual job fair

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District hosted its annual job fair on Friday.

The event took place at Northwest Rankin Middle School.

Dozens of job seekers had the chance to talk to and shake hands with potential employers.

More than one hundred recruiters were on hand for the fair.

District leaders said this event plays a significant role in helping them recruit and retain teachers, especially with the state currently facing a shortage.

“We’re looking for the very best, and this gives us an opportunity to meet and greet and be able to identify those to come to our district, so it’s very important for what we’re doing, and for our kids and our communities,” said Dr. Scott Rimes, superintendent of the Rankin County School District.

“It’s just an opportunity for our principals and our directors to be able to interview new candidates and local teachers that are looking for a change, or either to come to our district.”

