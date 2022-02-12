Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: dropping below freezing tonight as colder air filters in behind front

Warmer weather returns into the new work week ahead of risk for storms on Thursday
Turning warmer into the new week
Turning warmer into the new week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Colder air is now filtering in across central MS behind a cold front. Winds out of the north are also getting breezy behind the front with gusts getting as high as 25-30 MPH at times. A few light showers with flurries mixed in remain possible over the coming hours as well. We aren’t expecting this to cause any issues, but it will be something we will closely watch. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing to the middle and upper 20s as clouds gradually clear out through the night.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and clear blue skies. With the cooler air still in place, it won’t get very warm. Expect temperatures to peak in the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will quickly recover and warmup by the upcoming work week. Valentine’s Day is on track to feature highs in the lower and middle 60s under sunny skies. By mid-week, we should rebound back to the 70s. This warmup will be out ahead of another frontal system which could feature the risk for strong to severe storms. With this still being several days out, it’s too early for specifics. More details on this potential are to come as we get closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed while sitting inside vehicle in Jackson
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station
jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport
Bomb squad, FBI clear threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job
Keshun Chambers, 19
US Marshals arrest teen wanted in Richland, Jackson for carjacking, other crime

Latest News

Storms possible later in the week
First Alert Forecast: cooler this weekend before warming back up into the week ahead of a storm potential
Colder weather returns into tonight.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast
Storms possible later next week
First Alert Forecast: spring-like this afternoon before wintry feel returns this weekend