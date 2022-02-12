First Alert Forecast: dropping below freezing tonight as colder air filters in behind front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Colder air is now filtering in across central MS behind a cold front. Winds out of the north are also getting breezy behind the front with gusts getting as high as 25-30 MPH at times. A few light showers with flurries mixed in remain possible over the coming hours as well. We aren’t expecting this to cause any issues, but it will be something we will closely watch. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing to the middle and upper 20s as clouds gradually clear out through the night.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and clear blue skies. With the cooler air still in place, it won’t get very warm. Expect temperatures to peak in the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will quickly recover and warmup by the upcoming work week. Valentine’s Day is on track to feature highs in the lower and middle 60s under sunny skies. By mid-week, we should rebound back to the 70s. This warmup will be out ahead of another frontal system which could feature the risk for strong to severe storms. With this still being several days out, it’s too early for specifics. More details on this potential are to come as we get closer to time.

