First Alert Forecast: cooler this weekend before warming back up into the week ahead of storm potential

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will gradually build in from the north this morning ahead of a cold front. A few showers can’t be ruled out later in the day as the front passes through. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries or sleet mixed in with the rain. We still aren’t expecting this to cause any issues. Ahead of the front temperatures will be the 50s to lower 60s up until the lunch hour before cooler air moves in by the afternoon/evening hours. Much colder weather is expected overnight with lows below freezing in the middle to upper 20s under mainly clear skies.

Drive safe if you're getting out on the roadways this morning!



Areas of patchy/dense fog have developed overnight, especially in communities farther to the SE. Visibility will likely be reduced in these areas of fog. #mswx pic.twitter.com/CAUYf0U66R — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) February 12, 2022

Sunday will be an overall bright and pretty day, but it will also have a wintry feel to it. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower to middle 50s tomorrow afternoon under bright and sunny skies. We will drop close to and just below freezing into tomorrow night.

Temperatures will quickly snap back to the 60s into the start of the upcoming week before climbing back to the low 70s by mid-week. This warmup will be ahead of another front which could feature the potential for strong to severe storms. It’s too early for specifics, but will be something to watch closely.

