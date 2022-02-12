Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Louisiana hope you can help them find a dog believed to have been abandoned in Hazlehurst. The animal is connected to a double homicide investigation.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the dog belonged to a victim in the case. During the crime on January 17, the victim’s dog was taken from the scene by the suspect.

Friday, deputies arrested the suspect accused of the double murder, but the dog has not been found. They are hoping someone in Copiah County may have seen it.

If you have seen the dog, you can call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or submit information via email at publicaffairs@jpso.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
‘Black while working’ | FedEx driver, attorneys demand justice after Jan. 24 shooting
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of teen
Man shot, killed while sitting inside vehicle in Jackson
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested

Latest News

Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Montgomery police on the scene at N. Decatur Street where where a shooting left a child...
3-year-old shot, killed in downtown Montgomery
Police search for 3 lawnmowers stolen from Simpson County business
Police search for 3 lawn mowers stolen from Simpson County business
WLBT at 10p