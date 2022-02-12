Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Louisiana hope you can help them find a dog believed to have been abandoned in Hazlehurst. The animal is connected to a double homicide investigation.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the dog belonged to a victim in the case. During the crime on January 17, the victim’s dog was taken from the scene by the suspect.

Friday, deputies arrested the suspect accused of the double murder, but the dog has not been found. They are hoping someone in Copiah County may have seen it.

If you have seen the dog, you can call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or submit information via email at publicaffairs@jpso.com.

