Casting Director Matthew Morgan to host workshop for JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Casting Director Matthew Morgan will host a workshop for Jackson Public School students on February 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“3.2.1. Action!”, a division of Amiable Productions, is a grant-funded project focusing on the education and training of students in the Jackson Public School District who would like to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Matthew Morgan will teach students about the casting process and share his unique insight and personal experiences as a casting director.

In addition to the casting workshop, professional photographer Jackson Beals will be on-site offering complimentary headshots to participating students.

