Casting Director Matthew Morgan to host workshop for JPS students

A group of Jackson Public School students aspiring to enter the entertainment industry will have the unique opportunity to meet and learn from Casting Director, Matthew Morgan on Saturday, February 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Casting Director Matthew Morgan will host a workshop for Jackson Public School students on February 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“3.2.1. Action!”, a division of Amiable Productions, is a grant-funded project focusing on the education and training of students in the Jackson Public School District who would like to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Matthew Morgan will teach students about the casting process and share his unique insight and personal experiences as a casting director.

In addition to the casting workshop, professional photographer Jackson Beals will be on-site offering complimentary headshots to participating students.

