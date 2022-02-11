Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Thursday Night Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Warm weather continues after we reached 72 degrees today.  That’s a 40 degree rise from this morning.  Warm weather will continue over overnight into Friday.  Lows tonight in the 40s, with highs in the 70s Friday. 

A strong cold front will push into the area Saturday.  We’ll have partly sunny skies with a few showers possible, no severe weather.  Highs will reach the 60s before cooling off.  Sunday morning will start in the 20s and even with sunshine, highs will only reach the 40s on Sunday. 

Highs will return to the 60s on Monday and stay there through much of next week.  Showers are possible again by the middle of the week. 

Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39.  Southwest 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Friday with higher gusts.

