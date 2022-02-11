Tensions run high at town hall focused on M-Bar’s multi-million dollar expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tensions ran high Thursday at a town hall centered around M-Bar Sports Grill’s multi-million dollar expansion.

Residents near Ridgewood Court Drive fear the development will diminish their quality of life because it includes a live music expansion for two-to-three-hundred people that backs right up to their residential area.

“I haven’t lived on my street for 30 years to listen to somebody else’s music,” one resident said.

Those in nearby neighborhoods fear this will bring excessive noise, traffic, and crime - causing their property values to plummet.

“I need the exact time it will take for a bullet to travel from the M-Bar into my backyard,” another resident said. “How long will it take before drug sales go rampant. How long will it be before another body is in the parking lot of that facility just like it was before.”

But their frustrations and fears weren’t met without some pushback.

“Unfortunately, the word used ‘amphitheater’ is not really a correct word for the actual document that is approved,” Jackson Planning Director Jordan Hillman said.

Hillman said the live music expansion will not violate noise ordinances in any manner. If it does, she said she’s personally agreed with the city to handle those violations personally.

“We haven’t enforced a noise ordinance in this manner in some years,” she said. “We’ve done the door-knocking and have said, ‘Turn it down.’ But as far as getting a decibel reader out and really doing noise ordinance enforcement, I will handle it personally initially.”

Those impacted by the project were also bitter about the fact that M-Bar owner Richard Bradley wasn’t in attendance to hear their concerns. So much so that Bradley’s mom stepped up in his place.

“He had another engagement,” she said. “If you know Richard, you know that he coaches.”

“Violence is just not at the M-Bar. Violence is a city of Jackson and a national problem,” she added. “It’s not just M-Bar.”

The first phase of the expansion is set to be completed in August, and phase two is supposed to wrap up sometime next year.

