Salvation Army hosting drive-thru water giveaway Friday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and need clean drinking water, you can get some for free Friday, February 11.

The Salvation Army is hosting a drive-through water distribution event at its Worship Center on Beasley Road.

The giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

You can get one case of water and two, 2 & 1/2 gallon boxes of water while supplies last.

