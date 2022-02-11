Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were left injured, one fatally, after shooting each other at a Jackson gas station Friday morning.

According to police, authorities responded to the Laxmi Food Mart on University Boulevard due to a “shooting intent” call.

One man, Samuel McCray, was found lying on the ground. He had been shot multiple times.

While there, police received information regarding a possible suspect: Matthew Black. He had also received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

An investigation found that a fight had taken place between the two men after McCray was robbed. They then shot each other.

McCray’s vehicle ended up being stolen from the scene.

Black died of his injuries around 6:00 Friday morning at Merit Health Hospital while McCray was taken to UMMC and rushed into surgery.

Both McCray and Black are convicted felons, police say.

