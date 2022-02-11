Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot, killed while sitting inside vehicle in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in Jackson.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Ellis Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Travis Hicks.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed Hicks was killed in the shooting.

If you have any information, contact JPD at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
‘Black while working’ | FedEx driver, attorneys demand justice after Jan. 24 shooting
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of teen
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

Latest News

Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
The University of Southern Mississippi announced its intentions Friday to terminate its...
USM to ‘terminate’ relations with Conference USA at end of June
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Jackson Police Department
JPD hunting down drivers without licenses, insurance with checkpoints