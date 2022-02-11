Man shot, killed while sitting inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in Jackson.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Ellis Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Travis Hicks.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed Hicks was killed in the shooting.

If you have any information, contact JPD at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.