Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
‘Black while working’ | FedEx driver, attorneys demand justice after Jan. 24 shooting
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of teen
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

Latest News

The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims