JPD hunting down drivers without licenses, insurance with checkpoints

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is hosting a press conference on their TAT (Tickets, Arrests, and Tows) initiative.

At the beginning of the year, JPD began conducting checkpoints around the city, and earlier this month netted 20 arrests and 50 citations at a single location.

The presser took place at the corner of Raymond Road and Flowers Drive, where JPD then set up another checkpoint to seek drivers with no license or no insurance.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says the checkpoints are helping them find people with warrants and are also helping take guns off the streets.

Because of the lack of space to hold misdemeanor offenders, Brown says these arrests are not people that get locked up, but rather given a court date and their vehicle towed.

