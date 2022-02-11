Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU to host rally at Mississippi State Capitol in honor of football team’s historic season

(Jackson State University)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is hosting a rally at the Mississippi State Capitol around noon on February 15.

The purpose of the event is to honor the Tiger’s historic football season. Last season, JSU won the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007 while going 9-0 in conference play. 

Vice President of Athletics Ashley Robinson, JSU president Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., the Sonic Boom of the South, Coach Prime, and the Tigers football team will be in attendance.

