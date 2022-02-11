JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is warning citizens of the city to always drive with their license and insurance on hand.

At the beginning of the year, JPD began conducting checkpoints around the city. The initiative is called TAT, (Tickets, Arrests, and Tow), and earlier this month netted 20 arrests and 50 citations at a single location.

“We’re informing our citizens here in Jackson, Mississippi today, if you are driving a vehicle and you do not have a driver’s license, you do not have insurance, you will be placed under arrest and your vehicle will be towed,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn at a press conference Thursday.

“So what if they have a driver’s license and not the insurance?” a journalist asked him.

“Goin’ to jail,” Hearn stated. “Vehicle gonna be towed. No exception.”

