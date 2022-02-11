Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson garbage collection in limbo after Lumumba pulls contract during special meeting

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special meeting to vote on a garbage contract in the Capital City ended without action Thursday.

Garbage collection now remains in limbo. The order would have been the third vote for the council on a garbage contract.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba removed the order authoring the execution of a contract with Richard’s Disposal Inc. to provide solid waste collection and hauling services for a 6-year term beginning April 1 with four 1-year extensions.

Prior to the removal, the council was in executive session for nearly an hour discussing potential litigation with their attorney, Roy Campbell.

The mayor said he removed the contract because of procedural concerns. Some residents want action after a second “no” on the mayor’s proposal

The current Waste Management contract expires March 31. The mayor has not said when or if he will introduce another garbage contract.

EXCLUSIVE: From Clinton High School to Super Bowl LVI, Cam Akers takes the field
