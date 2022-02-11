Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges

The suspect’s employment with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately upon his arrest.
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with two counts of exploitation of children accessing children pornography.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after authorities arrested him on charges involving sexual exploitation of children.

Derrick Flanagan was arrested Friday and is now charged with two counts of exploitation of children accessing children pornography.

The Hancock County deputy, who was terminated immediately upon his arrest on Friday, came under investigation after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-crime tip on Tuesday. That tip was forwarded to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After reviewing the information in the tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a deputy. The sheriff’s office immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all of the information over to their agency for handling.

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants for Flanagan. He was arrested Friday and booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center.

This is an on-going investigation and is being conducted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
‘Black while working’ | FedEx driver, attorneys demand justice after Jan. 24 shooting
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of teen
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

Latest News

Man shot multiple times while sitting inside vehicle in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
JPD hunting down drivers without licenses, insurance with checkpoints
JPD's Sam Brown discusses 'TAT' initiative
JPD's Sam Brown discusses 'TAT' initiative
Dobbs: Oral antiviral medications are effective, useful against omicron variant of COVID-19