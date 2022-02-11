Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A cold front is sweeping through the area this weekend. It has very little moisture to work with, so a sprinkle or flurry is possible Saturday, but that’s it. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start out in the 50s Saturday morning with possibly a sprinkle, then it will turn colder through the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. 30s are likely Saturday evening and lows in the 20s are likely Sunday morning. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the 40s to around 50.

Next week will see a warming trend with highs in the 60s. Storms are possible Thursday and there is the potential for severe weather. We will be focusing on that as the threat grows closer.

Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.