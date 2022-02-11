First Alert Forecast: spring-like this afternoon before wintry feel returns this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and spring-like weather is in the forecast yet again this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across all central MS today as temperatures climb back to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mainly clear and quiet conditions will persist into tonight once the sun goes down with overnight lows falling to the lower and middle 40s. Areas of patchy fog could also develop late tonight/early Saturday morning, especially in areas farther to the south.

We should start off our weekend Saturday morning with sunshine before clouds increase from the north ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s into the lunch hour before falling to the 40s by mid-afternoon as much cooler air starts to filter in. There won’t be much moisture for the system to work with, but a few showers continue to be possible later in the day, along with a slight chance for a few snowflakes/sleet. Impacts aren’t anticipated at this time. Skies will clear out into tomorrow night with lows falling back below freezing in the upper 20s. Sunday will have a wintry feel to it with highs in the lower 50s under bright blue skies.

Temperatures will quickly recover and warm back up into the next work and school week. Highs in the lower 60s are likely into the start of the week before low 70s arrive by mid-week. This warmup is out ahead of a storm system that looks to impact the area going into Thursday. More specifics and details on the storm potential are to come closer to time.

