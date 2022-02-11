Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Friday; few showers Saturday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRIDAY: Bright sunshine and quiet weather hold again to round out this nearly perfect weather week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds pick up a bit from the south ahead of our next frontal boundary due in this weekend. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: With our ongoing dry stretch, continuing drought and low humidity, fire danger remains elevated through the end of the work week. Open burning is discouraged. Heed any local burn bans and be cognizant of disposal of smoking products properly.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A pair of cold fronts will slip into the area through Saturday – ushering a brief blast of chilly air through the weekend. Expect sunshine to give way to clouds as the front slips south through the day. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s, dropping through the afternoon hours – a rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out. With cold air aloft, a few sleet pellets or snowflakes could mix in with the rain with no consequence. Skies will clear out overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll rebound into the 50s by Sunday amid mainly sunny skies as the front shifts out of the area.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will sneak back into the region through the early parts of the week. Quickly, temperatures will warm back to near 60 Monday, 60s and 70s return through mid-week ahead of heavy rain and strong storm potential late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

