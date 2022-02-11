US Marshals arrest teen wanted in Richland, Jackson for carjacking, other crime

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager wanted for several armed carjackings in Jackson is now behind bars.

US Marshals Gulf Coast Region Fugitive Task Force captured Keshun Chambers, 19.

He was also wanted by Richland police for felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and tampering with physical evidence.

Keshun Chambers captured by US Marshals Gulf Coast Region Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Wanted by... Posted by Richland Police Department Richland, MS on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Jackson Police Department also wanted him for several armed carjackings in January.

Jackson and Richland police worked together with US Marshals to get this dangerous criminal off the streets and in custody.

