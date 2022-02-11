Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Experts say overseas tensions are contributing to a spike in gas prices

GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.
GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw...
GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are at their highest level in eight years.

AAA says, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $3.47 Thursday.

Experts say tensions between Russia and the Ukraine could mean you pay more to fill up your tank.

On Thursday, at the 7-11 on Freedom Drive, the price of gas was $3.39.

Related: Top 10 lowest gas prices in the Charlotte area

Experts warn that number will rise, a fear shared by most customers.

“It’s too high for me,” said one customer.

“I’m going to be walking,” said another.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of both natural gas and oil.

JPMorgan says oil prices could hit $120 if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates.

“It’s too bad for the economy, it’s too bad for my pocket,” said a customer.

A spokesperson for AAA says, right now, the price for crude oil is $90 per gallon. That has gone up about $6 per gallon in a week’s time.

Related: Gas prices increase along with rising cost of oil

“The cost of crude oil. Add that to the tensions we’re seeing in Russia and Ukraine, and you have the perfect recipe for prices to remain high,” AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said,

Here are AAA Carolinas’ average gas prices in Charlotte, Gastonia, and Rock Hill:

  • Current average: $3.32
  • A month ago: $3.07
  • A year ago: $2.29

“I’ll probably Uber, I’ll leave it up to them to pay for the gas,” a customer said.

GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.

Related: Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

Experts say, prices should eventually fall back to under $3 a gallon by the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55...
New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel

Latest News

Bills that are surviving another deadline at the State Capitol
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
JPD to citizens: Drive without a license and insurance, get ready to be arrested
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-10-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-10-22)
Bills that are surviving another deadline at the State Capitol
Bills that are surviving another deadline at the State Capitol