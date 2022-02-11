Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Bomb squad, FBI clear threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport
jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International Drive, in front of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, is back open after a “possible security threat” near the airport Friday.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Spokesperson L’Sherie Dean released this statement:

International Drive is the only road in and out of the airport. This comes less than a month after the airport was evacuated over a threat made to TSA.

