Bomb squad, FBI clear threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International Drive, in front of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, is back open after a “possible security threat” near the airport Friday.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Spokesperson L’Sherie Dean released this statement:

JMAA has reopened International Drive due to a possible security threat near JAN. The City of Jackson Bomb Squad and FBI Special Agent Bomb Tech were on location and have effectively cleared the threat. Again no threat to the airport terminal or aircraft operations.

International Drive is the only road in and out of the airport. This comes less than a month after the airport was evacuated over a threat made to TSA.

