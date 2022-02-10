Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s things to know 2/10/22: Flurona signs and symptoms, Flora ministry helps cover food pantry recipients, juveniles arrested for bomb threats

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. What is Flurona? The signs and symptoms of the co-infection

“We saw a few occasional cases of people testing positive for both influenza and coronavirus even back in the first year of the pandemic. We didn’t think that much of it and, frankly, it is not unusual to have a couple of different viruses,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld. The infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Health Care. He says the term “Flurona” may be unfamiliar to some people, but respiratory co-infections are possible - especially during flu season, which lasts from October to May. Health officials say cases of this respiratory co-infection have been detected in Israel, Brazil and right here in the United States. Some local doctors say they’ve also had a few patients who contracted both viruses at the same time. Read the full story here.

2. Flora ministries team up to feed those in need after legal battle forces food pantry to shut down

We first brought you the story about a legal battle that forced a food pantry in Flora to close its doors after 10 years of feeding those in need. Now, First Baptist Church of Flora is filling the void by serving those impacted by the loss. If it weren’t for First Baptist’s efforts, about 300 people in the community would’ve been without the food that they depend on due to misunderstandings between the pastor and some members at Union Hill Baptist Church. See the full story here.

3. 2 juveniles arrested after bomb threats made against Natchez High School 2 days in a row

Two people have been arrested after bombs threats were made against Natchez High School two days in a row this week. The first threat came in on Tuesday, February 8. Natchez police were notified of the threat and students and school personnel was re-routed to a safe location. MHP and the Madison Police Department were contacted for the assistance of their bomb dogs. The all-clear was given, but the school administration decided to cancel school for the day. At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, another bomb threat was called into the school. See more here.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

