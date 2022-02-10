Connect. Shop. Support Local.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cell phone video shared with FOX 8 shows cars and people blocking traffic in the CBD while doing donuts Sunday afternoon.

According to the viewer, a concerned longtime CBD resident, the incident lasted from 5:20 to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

In the video, at least two cars burn out in the middle of the intersection and cut donuts while people stand around and watch. People are seen standing through the sunroof in one car pointing their guns in the air.

The group of people gathered around the cars blocked traffic in all directions.

“They blocked traffic and when people in cars honked for them to move, they cursed them out and pointed guns,” the viewer tells FOX 8. “It’s really open season and they know it.”

