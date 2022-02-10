Texas man gets 420 months after plotting to bring meth to central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after an investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife.”

According to documents, Brandon Miller, 35, conspired with others to distribute meth from Texas to central Mississippi from November 2014 through March 2018.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.

