Social media threat turns Lawrence Co. High School virtual
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County High School switched to virtual learning Thursday and Friday, due to a school threat and investigation surrounding it.
The district issued this alert on its website:
The school district went on lockdown Wednesday after the initial threat.
Educators alerted deputies who immediately provided safety and security measures to all of the schools in the county.
Investigators said first responders responded to one of the schools after a child had an anxiety attack, but no children were harmed.
Classes are set to resume Monday, February 14.
