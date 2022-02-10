Social media threat turns Lawrence Co. High School virtual

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County High School switched to virtual learning Thursday and Friday, due to a school threat and investigation surrounding it.

The district issued this alert on its website:

Due to the social media threat at Lawrence County High School today, and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, Lawrence County High School will be virtual Thursday and Friday, February 10 and 11. On-campus classes are set to resume Monday, February 14. Grab and Go Meals containing breakfast and lunch will be available from 11 am-Noon at the cafeteria for LCHS students only. Thank you for your understanding and patience. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority.

The school district went on lockdown Wednesday after the initial threat.

Educators alerted deputies who immediately provided safety and security measures to all of the schools in the county.

Investigators said first responders responded to one of the schools after a child had an anxiety attack, but no children were harmed.

There has been a threat made to the Lawrence County High School. A similar threat was made to the Jefferson Davis... Posted by Lawrence County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Classes are set to resume Monday, February 14.

