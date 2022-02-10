‘Rest in peace, Sheriff Richard Jones’: Issaquena County sheriff dies

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Issaquena County dispatch has confirmed that their sheriff passed away. Sheriff Richard Jones died Thursday.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department page reacted to the news on their Facebook page, saying that they are praying for the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Department at this time.

“Rest in peace, Sheriff Richard Jones,” they wrote. “We have the watch from here.”

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department also reacted to the news on social media, stating that they are sad to hear the news of Jones’ passing and that they will be praying for his family and his department.

Sheriff Greg Pollan of Calhoun County said that he “lost a brother Sheriff.”

“The other 81 sheriffs are like family, and it hurts when we lose one. RIP Sir,” he said.

