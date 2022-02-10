Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. seizes over 250 lbs. of cocaine in 5 days

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the last 5 days, The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has seized over 250 pounds of cocaine through traffic stops.

“This I-20 corridor, it’s one of the most traveled interstates in the country,” Legal Council for the Sheriff’s Department, Paul Holley, said.

“The first bust on Friday ended up resulting in 224 pounds. Then yesterday, another deputy conducted a stop on the interstate that resulted in 29 pounds of cocaine,” Holley said.

Holley said the Interdiction team has seen great success for over a decade now and it’s all because of the extra training and repetition on the job.

“They spent a lot of time training. Most of those interdiction officers have their own canine officers. So they have to get through that training as well. But also just time and experience is a big factor,” Holley said.

Holley said because I-20 is heavily traveled and connects major cities from Texas to Georgia, it’s known to be a pipeline for drug trafficking. And for that reason alone, deputies are on high alert.

“They’re out there all the time. I mean, usually there’s two or three of them in different spots,” Holley said.

And while the stops are coming a little more frequently and in higher amounts at the moment - he says it’s nothing they haven’t seen before.

“Obviously, when you hit close to 250 pounds of narcotics, you would say that you are in a spurt, but you can come and go sometimes. So we may be in a time right now where there’s more coming through,” Holley said.

Holley said Sheriff Bailey isn’t going to increase the number of officers on the interdiction team at this time - but it’s not something he wouldn’t consider.

“Sheriff Bailey always stays ahead of the training,” Holley said.

The Sheriff’s Department is also working with federal agencies to stop the influx and drug spurts along the highway.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.