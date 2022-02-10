‘The Queen of Basketball’ short film screening for free at Capri Theatre

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal wants people in Jackson to see his new short film for free.

The Queen of Basketball is a 22-minute short film produced by Shaq that has been nominated for an Oscar.

The film will screen throughout the day Thursday at the newly-restored Capri Theatre.

The documentary is about the late Lusia “Lucy” Harris, who was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, and is the only woman ever drafted into the NBA.

Harris died on January 18, 2022.

“Today would have been Lucy’s 67th birthday; so, In her honor, I’m bringing The Queen of Basketball to the big screen for everyone in Mississippi,” O’Neal said. “In honor of her life achievements and to celebrate her story’s Oscar nomination, I’m encouraging parents to take their children, coaches to take their teams and black families with little black girls to experience Lucy’s story.”

The screenings will run from 11 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

