Non-profit giving away 200 free prom dresses to students in metro area

By Melissa Payne
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Prom season is just around the corner and if you have a high school daughter, you know the expenses surrounding getting her ready for the special night can be astronomical.

But it doesn’t have to be.

Couture Cares is a non-profit out of Memphis and, later this month, they are essentially opening a prom dress boutique in the Cade Chapel Church family life center.

Why do you need to know this? Because all of the dresses, shoes and accessories are free.

They are giving away 200 brand new or gently used gowns to high school juniors and seniors who attend public schools here in the metro.

The Prom Closet, as they call it, will be set up just like a department store. Young ladies can try on dresses until they find the perfect gown.

Also on hand: a DJ, a makeup artist offering makeup tips, a seamstress for alterations, and more. Lunch will even be provided for the young ladies and their guardians.

You have to RSVP in order to attend. There will only be 200 girls allowed and this is a first come, first serve event.

Text PROM601 to 33777 or you can register at www.couturecares.org

