Mother furious with school after daughter allegedly beaten on school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaisie Jenkins is furious after receiving a text message from her daughter’s friend showing what she says is a video of her little girl being physically beaten on her school bus.

The girl with red ribbons in the video is her 8-year-old daughter who attends JK Haynes Charter School. The mother says this happened Monday, but she never heard from the bus driver or the school principal.

“The children on the bus sent me the video with a message saying this is your child’s friend sending you a video of her getting beat up,” said Jenkins.

After speaking with the principal face-to-face, she says her response did not reassure her anything would be done to protect her daughter from experiencing this again.

“I let her know yesterday, you did not handle it. She said that my child did not start the fight, my child did not instigate the fight, my child did not pass the first lick. But she suspended my child off the bus as well,” Jenkins explained.

With no luck at the school, she says she took the matter over to the school board. She says they took her name and number and told her someone would be in touch.

“That was about 9:00 after I brought my kids to school, no one has called me yet,” Jenkins continued.

After WAFB reached out to the school system for a response they say, “we are aware that there are some issues at schools as it relates to behavior, which is why we’ve worked to implement social emotional learning structures at all of our schools, providing students more resources and supporting our guidance counselors to have more time to help our students at the school”.

The NAACP says it’s in the starting process of introducing a mentoring program at JK Haynes Charter like their mentoring program for young men. Only this one would be for girls, to try and straighten out the behavior of some students.

Meanwhile Kaisie says she will be withdrawing her kids from the school and plans to take legal action.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.