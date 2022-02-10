M-Bar amphitheater expansion hot topic of town hall hosted by HOA, councilman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a week after M-Bar Sports Grill broke ground on multi-million dollar expansion, the area’s city councilman and homeowners are hosting a town hall meeting.

Ward 1 City Councilman Ashby Foote and Ridgewood Park Homeowners’ Association will host a meeting concerning the M-Bar Nightclub Amphitheater expansion.

Hundreds of residents in Northeast Jackson say they’re concerned about the groundbreaking for an Amphitheater.

Some people who live in the area say they’re worried about zoning laws, increased crime, public safety, and extensive violations of the City of Jackson noise ordinance that would, “erode the quality of life and decrease the property value in Northeast Jackson.”

Ridgewood Park Homeowners’ Association claims homeowners in adjacent communities were not contacted by the City of Jackson before issuing the permit to build.

The HOA says the business owner and city and county officials have also been invited.

The town hall will be 6 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

