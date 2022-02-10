Man sentenced to 5 years in Jackson bank robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Jackson man to five years in prison after a 2021 bank robbery.

Stephen Donald Baucum Jr, 32, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. He was convicted of robbing Bancorp South at Canton Mart Road in Jackson on April 28, 2021.

Baucum wanted into the bank, told the tellers to put their hands up and demanded they place money in a bag.

Baucum then left the scene in a Toyota Camry that was later found to be stolen.

Baucum was arrested in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in October.

He must also pay restitution to Bancorp South for $1,943.

