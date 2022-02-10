Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of pregnant teen

Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced Montreal Brown of Adams County to 70 years in prison.

Brown was convicted of murdering Shakeria King and assaulting J’Landick Davis in 2018.

The altercation happened July 22, 2018, at Holidays Apartments. Brown was one of several people in a car who opened fire on Davis and King, who were standing outside.

King was shot in the back and later died. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Davis was shot once in the leg.

According to testimony, the shooting was revenge for the murder of Brown’s brother Martez Brown, whose funeral happened the day before.

But testimony also revealed that neither King or Davis was responsible for Martez Brown’s murder.

Judge Debra Blackwell ordered the 70 year sentence to run consecutively with a 20-year sentence for accessory after the fact to attempted murder, a charge Montreal Brown is already serving time for.

“A 17-year-old mother lost her life because of the ruthless and vengeful acts of others,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins. “I pray that the jury’s speedy verdict and the judge’s strong sentence will discourage others from taking the law into their own hands.”

Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew were also charged with murder.

Carianta Allen was sentenced to 40 years for King’s murder last year.

