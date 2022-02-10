Former jail administrator could testify against county in jail takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A jail administrator recently dismissed by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones could play a role in determining whether the federal government should take over the Raymond Detention Center.

Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office provided its witness list to the U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves.

The list includes experts the federal government will call or may call at an evidentiary hearing next week to determine whether the jail should be put under receivership.

Among those listed are the jail monitors, which the judge appointed to ensure the county was complying with its 2016 jail consent decree.

Also listed is Kathryn Bryan, the former jail administrator who was relieved of duties on January 31.

Bryan, who had a “damaged” relationship with the current sheriff according to court records, submitted her resignation in November under acting Sheriff Marshand Crisler, saying she would step down on Feb. 10.

According to court records, Bryan said there was a “distinct lack of support” and “relayed in detail a recent directive from the interim sheriff that she found ‘reckless and dangerous.’”

Jones, who was elected sheriff during a special election that same month, announced that Bryan was no longer with the department on January 31.

Attorneys for the county have filed a motion to strike the monitors and Bryan as experts, to allow them only to testify on facts related to the case.

Monitors include Elizabeth Simpson, Dr. Richard Dudley, Jim Moeser, and David Parrish, all of whom the federal government lists as “non-retained experts.”

Bryan also is listed as a “non-retained expert.”

Non-retained experts, according to court documents provide expert testimony based on their “ground-level involvement in the events giving rise to the litigation.”

The county, though, argues the monitors do have that kind of involvement but were not authorized to give expert opinion testimony as part of the consent decree.

Hinds County entered into the decree in 2016, in part, to address what was described as unconstitutional conditions at the Raymond Detention Center.

Attorneys also argue that the monitors are supposed to be “autonomous,” with neither the county nor the feds having “any supervisory authority” over them.

“Allowing (the) plaintiff to designate the monitors as its non-retained experts call the monitors’ autonomy into question,” the county’s motion to strike states.

Court records indicate that Bryan would “testify about facts and opinions developed in the course of her work at the jail and her personal observations.”

County attorneys argue that Bryan’s opinions have not been disclosed, nor has the subject matter on which is she expected to present evidence.

Meanwhile, the county claims that the individuals should not be classified as experts because the county was not been permitted to take depositions.

On Feb. 8, the court denied the county’s request to depose the monitors.

An evidentiary hearing is slated for Monday, Feb. 14 before Judge Carlton Reeves.

A copy of the full court document is shown below.

