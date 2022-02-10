First Alert Forecast: sunny & warm through Friday before cool down arrives this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have another bright, beautiful, and pleasant afternoon ahead of us! We’re expecting temperatures to peak close to 70 degrees this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Although skies will remain clear into tonight, temperatures won’t get as low. Expect overnight lows to fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s into early tomorrow morning.

Friday will feature more picture-perfect weather as high pressure continues to hold strong across much of the region. We’ll end of the work week tomorrow feeling like spring with high temperatures in the lower 70s with sunny skies. Make sure you enjoy the warmer conditions because we are expecting to see changes in our weather pattern over the weekend.

Clouds look to increase into the area on Saturday as a cold front drops in from the north. Chances for rain with this front continue to be very low and slim, but a couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out later in the day. Temperatures on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s before falling below freezing into Saturday night. Cooler air will be in place on Sunday in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This cool down will be very brief considering temperatures in the 60s will return into the start of next week. Better chances for rain and possibly storms will arrive by mid to late week ahead of another frontal system.

