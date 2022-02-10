Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sunny & warm through Friday before cool down arrives this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have another bright, beautiful, and pleasant afternoon ahead of us! We’re expecting temperatures to peak close to 70 degrees this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Although skies will remain clear into tonight, temperatures won’t get as low. Expect overnight lows to fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s into early tomorrow morning.

Friday will feature more picture-perfect weather as high pressure continues to hold strong across much of the region. We’ll end of the work week tomorrow feeling like spring with high temperatures in the lower 70s with sunny skies. Make sure you enjoy the warmer conditions because we are expecting to see changes in our weather pattern over the weekend.

Clouds look to increase into the area on Saturday as a cold front drops in from the north. Chances for rain with this front continue to be very low and slim, but a couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out later in the day. Temperatures on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s before falling below freezing into Saturday night. Cooler air will be in place on Sunday in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This cool down will be very brief considering temperatures in the 60s will return into the start of next week. Better chances for rain and possibly storms will arrive by mid to late week ahead of another frontal system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sunny and near 70 today.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday...
One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry stretch continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry pattern remains late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
We continue our Sunny and clear conditions on this Wednesday with Highs reaching into the...
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be a bit warmer on this Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies!