First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry stretch continues

THURSDAY: Quiet weather holds on heading into the late parts of the work week – expect another full complement of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll remain clear and quiet overnight – though, lows will run in the upper 30s and lower 40s as high pressure begins to shift farther east.

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine and quiet weather hold again to round out this nearly perfect weather week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds pick up a bit from the south ahead of our next frontal boundary due in this weekend. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: With our ongoing dry stretch, continuing drought and low humidity, fire danger remains elevated through the end of the work week. Open burning is discouraged. Heed any local burn bans and be cognizant of disposal of smoking products properly.

EXTENDED RANGE: A dry front will slip south Saturday, knocking highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Another front will drop southward late Saturday into Sunday, bringing in another surge of cooler air by Sunday. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late Saturday. After starting near 30, we’ll only manage highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Sunday. Quickly, temperatures will warm back to near 60 Monday, 60s and 70s return through mid-week ahead of heavy rain and storm potential late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.