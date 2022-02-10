Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

FedEx driver, attorneys to address media at Thursday press conference

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Black FedEx driver who was fired upon by a white man while driving his delivery truck in Brookhaven is expected to address the media Thursday.

On January 24, Gibson had just dropped off a package on Junior Trail, when he was followed closely by a man in a white pickup. The man was later identified as Gregory Case, a resident along the street.

He then noticed another man standing in the middle of the road pointing a gun at his vehicle. Authorities say that man was Brandon Case, Gregory’s son. Gibson attempted to drive around Case when the 35-year-old started firing at him.

Brandon Case is being charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle. Gregory Case is charged with conspiracy.

Attorneys for Gibson say the charges are too light and that the two were attempting to murder his client.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday...
One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County

Latest News

Community organization stresses DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl
Community organization stresses DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl
Community organization pushes DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl
FedEx driver and attorneys to address media
M-Bar amphitheater expansion hot topic of town hall hosted by HOA, councilman
M-Bar amphitheater expansion hot topic of town hall hosted by HOA, councilman