Community organization stresses DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition raises awareness about DUI prevention ahead of the Super Bowl.

JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition wants you to be responsible if you plan on drinking.

If you’re hosting the party, the grassroots organization stresses the importance of taking ownership to keep people safe.

As the host, you are encouraged to:

stop serving alcohol after halftime

have designated drivers at parties

encourage guests to plan a ride home

“We want you to know that if you drive impaired, you could be arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that could cause serious injury or death,” Project Director Angela Benson-Wright said. “It is important to know that driving a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous crime.”

Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition (MJCPC) is funded through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.