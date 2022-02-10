Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Community organization stresses DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl

By Carmen Poe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition raises awareness about DUI prevention ahead of the Super Bowl.

JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition wants you to be responsible if you plan on drinking.

If you’re hosting the party, the grassroots organization stresses the importance of taking ownership to keep people safe.

As the host, you are encouraged to:

  • stop serving alcohol after halftime
  • have designated drivers at parties
  • encourage guests to plan a ride home

“We want you to know that if you drive impaired, you could be arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that could cause serious injury or death,” Project Director Angela Benson-Wright said. “It is important to know that driving a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous crime.”

Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition (MJCPC) is funded through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

