Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1 (800)-447-3257 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.(Bok Homa Casino)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man won big playing slots at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday.

Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.(Bok Homa Casino)

According to Pearl River Resort’s Director of Public Relations, Erica Clemons Moore, Terry M., hit a jackpot of $419,754 while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.

The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9.(Bok Homa Casino)

