Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Biloxi Police complete investigation into 3-month-old’s death in I-10 shootout

Three month old La'Mello Parker died after being caught in the middle of a shootout between law...
Three month old La'Mello Parker died after being caught in the middle of a shootout between law enforcement officers and his father, double murder suspect Eric Smith.(Parker family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department’s investigation into the death of three-month-old La’mello Parker and his father Eric Smith, is now in the hands of the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. But the details aren’t being released for now.

Parker was killed in May during an I-10 vehicle chase between law enforcement officers and his father that ended in a shootout. Smith was the suspect in a double-murder in Louisiana.

Activists from multiple groups, including the Mississippi Rising Coalition, Black Lives Matter and the American Descendants of Slaves have been pushing for answers and demanding transparency in the investigation of Parker’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell said the investigative file includes reports, statements, videos, and forensic testing - many of the items activists say should have been released to the public immediately.

The DA’s office is promising to present the complete file to a grand jury as soon as they finish reviewing it. Beyond that, little else is being said at this time.

“Due to legal and ethical obligations, the District Attorney’s Office cannot comment on the content of the file or when the file will be presented to the grand jury,” Burrell said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55...
New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel

Latest News

SC Johnson, Wells APAC, Ari Perkins
JPS students finalists in contest to design the next SC Johnson soap, sanitizer dispenser
Montreal Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew
Man gets 70 years for fatal shooting of pregnant teen
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
‘Black while working’ | FedEx driver, attorneys demand justice after Jan. 24 shooting
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Community organization stresses DUI prevention ahead of Super Bowl