2 juveniles arrested after bomb threats made against Natchez High School 2 days in a row

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after bombs threats were made against Natchez High School two days in a row this week.

The first threat came in on Tuesday, February 8. Natchez police were notified of the threat and students and school personnel were re-routed to a safe location.

MHP and the Madison Police Department were contacted for the assistance of their bomb dogs. The all clear was given, but school administration decided to cancel school for the day.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, another bomb threat was called into the school.

The school was once again cleared and everyone was searched for any explosive devices. None were found and school resumed.

Investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats to two juveniles who have since been arrested and placed under the jurisdiction of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

