WLBT’s things to know 2/9/22: Ballot initiative process, Cemetery vandalism, Residential Hills funding and more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rankin County deputies seize up to 30 pounds of cocaine

Rankin County deputies seize up to 30 pounds of cocaine (Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

On Tuesday, February 8, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered approximately 30 pounds of cocaine located in the truck’s compartment. Both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest. See images, more info here.

2. Black History Month: The impact the 1963 Woolworth’s Sit-In had on the state, then and now

Black History Month: The impact the 1963 Woolworth’s Sit-In had on the state, then and now (WLBT)

In honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting some fearless individuals who staged a historic sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in the Capital City back in 1963. On May 28, 1963, courageous students and faculty from Tougaloo College sat at a segregated lunch counter in downtown Jackson. This was a protest in an attempt to integrate an all-white lunch counter. That craving for change and hunger to end racial discrimination in the south was a brave move that had a lasting impact on the Civil Rights Movement. “Believe it or not, there were over 300 sit-in movements. “The Jackson, Mississippi movement is titled and deemed the most violent,” said Gwen Harmon, president of the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center. See the full story here.

3. Mississippi House passes resolution that would restore a new form of a ballot initiative process

The Mississippi House of Representatives recently passed a bill seeking to eliminate the state’s personal income tax as well as reduce the cost of car tags by fifty percent and cut grocery tax from 7 percent to 4 percent over six years. (WDAM)

When the legislature doesn’t take action on an issue, the people want to see changes — the initiative process gives them a voice. But there hasn’t been a process since the state Supreme Court struck it down last year. Now, there’s a proposed constitutional amendment that could wind up on November’s ballot. However, it would change the type of power the voters have. House Concurrent Resolution 39 seeks to return a voice to the voters but not exactly like it was before the Supreme Court struck down the initiative process. Read more here.

4. ‘Honor the dead for God’s sake’: Family heartbroken after seeing condition of Jackson cemetery

‘Honor the dead for God’s sake’: Family heartbroken after seeing condition of Jackson cemetery

A family is devastated after visiting their family cemetery plot in Jackson to bury their mother, only to find the cemetery unkempt and in ruin. “There’s no way we could have left her here,” Tonya Forester said. Forester and her family went to Rosemont Garden Memorial Cemetery on January 28 to bury their mother, Marsha Temple. However, they didn’t think they were going to walk into what looked like an abandoned cemetery. “The grass was about knee-high here in this area. You could tell it had not been done in months, maybe a year. I mean, there are beer cans in a pile near the entrance,” Forester said. On the day of the funeral, she said her brother found used needles lying around and many bronze pieces from graves and the mausoleums were torn off or missing. Full story here.

5. Jackson neighborhood to get $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds

Jackson neighborhood to get $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds

Relief is on the way for some residents of Jackson’s Presidential Hills neighborhood. A project that could bring some much-needed improvements to the community was approved Monday and announced to residents Tuesday. Presidential Hills resident Alice Jackson displayed images of recent flooding in the neighborhood. “Some of us had more water than we did for the Flood of 1979 and ‘83,” said Jackson. She has lived in the community on the lower end of Franklin Roosevelt Drive since 1973. She said the substandard condition of the city streets has been an ongoing source of frustration. That’s why she and others were excited to see both city and county officials in the neighborhood, armed with maps and word of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan money to fix the problem. Hinds County Supervisor David Archie said there are things like bidding, engineering assessments, minority participation, and other T’s that have to be crossed and I’s that have to be dotted first. Archie said we can expect to see movement between 90-120 days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.